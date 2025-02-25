WHL Yukon Showcase to Feature Medicine Hat Tigers and Kelowna Rockets

February 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the WHL Yukon Showcase presented by Casino Mining, scheduled for September 11-14, 2025, at Takhini Arena in Whitehorse, Yukon.

Featuring the 2026 Memorial Cup-host Kelowna Rockets and Medicine Hat Tigers, the WHL Yukon Showcase marks the return of the WHL to Whitehorse for the first since February 12, 2011.

The Whitehorse-based volunteer committee organizing the 2025 WHL Yukon Showcase announced today tickets will go on sale Friday, February 28, at 12 p.m. Yukon time.

The Rockets and Tigers will take to the ice for two WHL pre-season contests - scheduled for Friday, September 12, and Saturday, September 13, at Takhini Arena in Whitehorse.

The 2025 WHL Yukon Showcase is presented by Casino Mining Corporation, with support from the Government of Yukon and several Whitehorse-based businesses, including Northern Vision Development; Air North, Yukon's Airline; Arcrite Northern; Dairy Queen Whitehorse; North Star Mini Storage; Mosaic Communications; Kilrich Building Centres; Milwaukee Tool; Canadian Engineered Wood products; CKRW, The Rush; Northwestel; Total North Communications; ALX Exploration and Mining Supplies; The Cooperators; and, BMC Minerals.

Proceeds from the 2025 WHL Yukon Showcase will benefit Sport Yukon's Recreation Fund to support families in the territory with an opportunity for funding so that all children can participate in sport and recreational activities.

"We love hockey and putting together an event of this magnitude, which allows Yukoners to witness the game at this level, while giving back to our community is very rewarding," said event co-chair Scott Kent, who envisioned the idea with fellow co-chair Bernie Adilman and committee volunteers Michael Hale, Josh Clark, and Amanda Leslie.

Planned companion events include a 'Meet the Teams' family-friendly gathering and minor hockey instructional clinics made possible by the WHL, the Yukon Minor Hockey Association, and the Whitehorse Oldtimers Hockey Association.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to the WHL for their enthusiasm in coming north and of course to all the community partners who are making this event a reality," Adilman said. "Special thanks go out to the Whitehorse Oldtimers Hockey Association for administering this event for us and supporting our efforts from day one."

"The WHL is incredibly excited to journey to Whitehorse for WHL pre-season action featuring the Medicine Hat Tigers and the 2026 Memorial Cup-host Kelowna Rockets," said WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "Fans can look forward to world-class WHL hockey, while our players benefit from an enriching experience visiting the Yukon. We extend our gratitude to Scott Kent and his committee for their enthusiasm in welcoming the WHL."

"Our government is proud to sponsor the WHL Yukon Showcase, which brings Yukoners together to forge bonds that transcend the rink and create a shared sense of pride, unity and aspirations for the future," said Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai. "Seeing Gavin McKenna on his home ice will be a special moment for all of us. Thank you to the WHL players for bringing their talent up north and as we support the Kids Recreation Fund."

"Hosting the WHL Yukon Showcase is a proud moment for our community and a great opportunity for Yukoners to experience top-tier junior hockey while supporting initiatives that make sports accessible for children in the territory," said Casin Mining Corp. Vice President, Environmental & Community Affairs, Shena Shaw. "We're excited to see a hometown hero take to the ice and look forward to a memorable event for everyone. The WHL's visit will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on our community, showcasing the talent and spirit that make the Yukon such a special place."

This marks the WHL's second visit to Whitehorse, after the Vancouver Giants edged the Kamloops Blazers by a 3-2 score in WHL Regular Season action on February 12, 2011, in front of 1,535 fans at Takhini Arena.

Tickets for the 2025 WHL Yukon Showcase will be available online at buy.tixx.ca/Yukon. Premium seats will be available at $100 with general admission at $35. A maximum of six (6) tickets per person per purchase is in place to help ensure as many Yukoners from throughout the territory can take in the action. Sponsorship opportunities remain available; for more information please contact Amanda Leslie at [email protected].

To learn more about the Yukon Kids Recreation Fund, please visit www.sportyukon.com/kids-rec-fund.

