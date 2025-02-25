February 25 - Canes Chatter

PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Wednesday, March 5th when they welcome Will Sharpe and the Kelowna Rockets at 7:00pm to open a six-game homestand. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/4hJxZbH.

Fan Bus to Medicine Hat: The 'Canes will host a Fan Bus when they travel to visit the Medicine Hat Tigers for the regular season finale on Saturday, March 22nd at Co-op Place. Fans will receive a ticket to the game and your trip to and from Medicine Hat for just $69.95+GST. Purchase by calling Dylan or Tamara at the Hurricanes Office at 403-328-1986.

Full Team Autographs: On Saturday, March 15th on ENMAX Fan Appreciation Night, the Hurricanes will hold their full team autographs after their game against the Calgary Hitmen at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The 'Canes will hold their team autographs in the Canadian Western Bank Lounge.

Shane Scores for Maia Campaign: Shane Smith and the Lethbridge Hurricanes have announced the 'Shane Scores for Maia' campaign in support of the CMV Foundation of Canada. For every point Smith records this season, he and the Hurricanes, will each donate $25 to the foundation in support of his niece Maia who was diagnosed with CMV at birth. To find out more about the initiative, or to donate alongside Smith and the 'Canes, visit: https://bit.ly/3CIO6qz.

Save On Foods Family Pack: Bring the whole family to the Hurricanes game with the Save On Foods Family Pack. Receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets for just $69.00. Visit the VisitLethbridge.com Arena or Yates Memorial Ticket Centre's to purchase today.

Flex Packs: It's not too late to catch all the action! Flex Packs are still available for the 2024-2025 regular season with 5, 10, and 18-game options available. Whether you've already been to a few games or are just getting started, these flexible packs let you choose the matchups that fit your schedule! Secure your Flex Pack today by visiting: https://bit.ly/3zQvxQ6.

Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash: Celebrate your birthday with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash. You'll receive a birthday wish during the game and a Crumbl Cookie delivered to your seat! Find out more by calling 403-328-1986 or go online at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com.

Home Away From Home: The 'Canes open a four-game East Division road trip with on Tuesday when they visit the Saskatoon Blades before visiting Prince Albert, Brandon and Regina on the trek. Watch all four games at the Official Home Away From Home for your Hurricanes, Brown Socialhouse! Visit Browns Socialhouse on the West side or the South Side to watch the game.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Wednesday, February 19th - vs. Saskatoon Blades (4-3 Loss): The Hurricanes suffered their third-straight loss on Wednesday with a 4-3 loss to the Saskatoon Blades at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Shane Smith, Brayden Edwards and Kooper Gizowski scored in the loss while Jackson Unger made 20-saves.

Friday, February 21st - vs. Kamloops Blazers (5-4 SO Win): Lethbridge ended a three-game losing streak on Friday with a come-from-behind 5-4 shootout win over the Kamloops Blazers at the VisitLethbridge.com Arean. Brayden Edwards scored twice in the final minute while Tristen Doyle and Kooper Gizowski added the other goals. Shane Smith scored the shootout winner as the 'Canes improved to 21-6-1-0 at home this year.

ON THE DOCKET

Tuesday, February 25th - at Saskatoon Blades (6:00pm MT): The Hurricanes will open a four-game East Division road trip on Tuesday when they visit the Saskatoon Blades at SaskTel Centre. Lethbridge has posted a 1-2-0-0 record against the Blades this season while going 0-1-0-0 in Saskatoon.

Wednesday, February 26th - at Prince Albert Raiders (6:00pm MT): Lethbridge will make their final regular season visit to Prince Albert on Wednesday when they visit the Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre. It will mark the third of four meetings on the season between the 'Canes and Raiders. The Hurricanes have posted a record of 1-1-0-0 this year.

Friday, February 28th - at Brandon Wheat Kings (6:00pm MT): The 'Canes visit the Brandon Wheat Kings in the third of a four-game East Division road trip on Friday at Westoba Place. Lethbridge is 2-0-0-0 against Brandon this season, including earning a 3-0 win on the road in November. It will be the third of four meetings on the season between the Hurricanes and Wheat Kings.

Saturday, March 1st - at Regina Pats (5:00pm MT): The Hurricanes will end their four-game road trip on Saturday as they visit the Regina Pats at the Brandt Centre. Lethbridge has posted a perfect 3-0-0-0 record against Regina this season outscoring them 13-9 in the previous three meetings. It will be the penultimate road game of the regular season for the Hurricanes.

