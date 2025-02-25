Game Preview: Cougars vs. Rockets

PRINCE GEORGE - Tonight, the Prince George Cougars will try to get back in the win column as they begin a three-game home-stand against the Kelowna Rockets.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 25

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

Watch: WHL Live

Cougars Record: 31-19-4-2 (68 points / 2nd BC Division / 4th Western Conference)

Cougars Last Game: A 6-3 loss to the Victoria Royals on Saturday, Feb. 22

Rockets Record: 17-33-4-2 (40 Points / 5th BC Division / 11th Western Conference)

Rockets Last Game: A 4-3 overtime win over the Vancouver Giants on Saturday, Feb. 22

The Home Stretch of the Regular Season...

Entering tonight, the Cougars have just 12 games remaining on their 68-game schedule. The Cats sit nine points behind the Victoria Royals for top spot in the BC Division with two games in hand. Those two games in hand will come into play in these two mid-week games against the Rockets.

The Killers...

Despite a pair of losses, the Cougars penalty-kill was on point over the weekend against the Victoria Royals. The team went a perfect 6 for 6 on the penalty-kill. The Cats own the leagues 3rd best penalty-kill at 80.7 percent.

Lineup/Roster Updates

Cougar defenceman Corbin Vaughan will draw back into the Cougar line-up after serving a 10-game suspension he was handed on Jan. 28 against the Swift Current Broncos. Assistant Coach Carter Rigby is excited to see Corbin back in the line-up and thinks it is going to benefit the team, "When Corbin is in our lineup, I know it's going to motivate our players and make them a feel a couple inches taller. He's a tremendous leader and has been fantastic since he's been with our team. It's been very stop and go with the suspensions, but we are super excited to have him back."

All signs are also pointing to Carson Carels returning to the line-up. The Cypress River, MB product was sidelined this past weekend with a lower-body injury.

