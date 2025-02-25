Warriors Blanked by Oil Kings

February 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - Edmonton goalie Ethan Simcoe made 22 saves to shutout the Warriors 4-0 Tuesday at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

Edmonton snagged the game's first goal just over nine minutes into the first period. Rylen Roersma won a foot race to a loose puck behind the Moose Jaw net and then quickly set up Joe Iginla on the right side of the Warriors' net where he put a quick shot past Matthew Hutchison.

The Oil Kings kept the pressure coming in the first half of the second period. Five and a half minutes in, Adam Jecho capitalized on a rebound on top of the Moose Jaw crease to make it 2-0, and then at the eight-minute mark, Josh Lee scored his first WHL goal to make it 3-0.

In the third, Edmonton continued to control the pace of the game as they created more pressure inside the Moose Jaw zone. Nine minutes into the final frame, Adam Jecho scored his second of the game to put the Warriors down by four.

Moose Jaw goalie Matthew Hutchison made 29 saves in the loss. The Warriors were 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

The squad is off until the weekend, on Friday they head to Swift Current, and on Saturday, they are back at home to take on the Saskatoon Blades.

