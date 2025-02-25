Hitmen Host Annual TELUS be Brave #EndBullying Game

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen will be hosting the annual TELUS BE BRAVE #EndBullying game on Wednesday, February 26 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. This year, the Hitmen are excited to welcome over 17,000 students and teachers to spread the message of acceptance and learn about bullying prevention. The Hitmen welcome the Swift Current Broncos for an 11 a.m. MT start time.

The Hitmen are excited to welcome the Guest Speakers for this year's event - Tad Milmine, Calgary Police Officer and President/Founder of Bullying Ends Here, and Taylor McPherson & Katie Mulkay, winners of the Amazing Race Canada Season 10. Back for another year is Randy Chevrier, Community Safety Officer with the Calgary Fire Department and TELUS Wise ambassador.

"Together with the Calgary Hitmen, we're continuing to build on our shared commitment to youth empowerment through our free TELUS Wise digital literacy program and our ongoing mission to help #EndBullying," said Patrick Barron, Vice President of Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability. "With cyberbullying impacting thousands of Canadian youth every month, the annual TELUS Be Brave game leverages the power of sport to teach youth how they can make a difference. As TELUS marks its 25th anniversary of making the future friendly, this incredible event continues to inspire all those in attendance to be kind to others on and off the ice."

Students and Teachers will be wearing pink in support of the campaign and in recognition of Pink Shirt Day.

"We are appreciative of the support and long-standing partnership that TELUS provides us for this game as we continue to influence the lives of our youth in a positive way year after year," said Calgary Hitmen Manager of Business Operations, Amy Bontorin. "We are grateful to be able to use our platform to spread important messaging to help end bullying."

