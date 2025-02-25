Oil Kings Open East Division Swing in Moose Jaw

February 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings open up a four-game East Division road swing tonight in Moose Jaw as they take on the Warriors.

Edmonton is coming off a weekend home and home split against the Medicine Hat Tigers, with the road team taking both games. Edmonton is now 31-21-2-2 on the season, good for 7th in the Eastern Conference, but just one point back of Brandon and Saskatoon in who sit fifth and sixth respectively. Edmonton has been solid on the road in February as well going 3-1-1-0 in the month away from Rogers Place.

The Warriors are coming off losses to Prince Albert and Calgary over the weekend and are 11th in the Eastern Conference at 11-40-4-2.

This will mark the fourth and final game of the season series between the Oil Kings and the Warriors. Edmonton is currently 3-0-0-0 so far this season and have scored 18 goals, and allowing 4. Adam Jecho and Miroslav Holinka lead the way for the Oil Kings in the series with nine points in three games. Krzysztof Macias leads the way for Moose Jaw in the series with eight points in five games split between the Warriors and Prince Albert Raiders.

Game time from Moose Jaw is 6 p.m. Mountain Time.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (43, 26-40-66)

Gavin Hodnett (56, 24-35-59)

Roan Woodward (56, 19-28-47)

Adam Jecho (44, 21-24-45)

Lukas Sawchyn (54, 13-32-45)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 13 points away from 200 in the WHL

F Marshall Finnie is 12 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Adam Jecho is 2 games away from 100 in the WHL and 8 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Cole Miller is 14 points away from 100 in the WHL

Warriors Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Lynden Lakovic (36, 20-25-45)

Aiden Ziprick (57, 11-27-38)

Pavel McKenzie (57, 15-19-34)

Ethan Semeniuk (42, 14-11-25)

