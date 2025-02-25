Rockets Continue Road Trip With Pair Of Games In Prince George Against Cougars

Kalder Varga of the Kelowna Rockets (right) vs. the Prince George Cougars

Kalder Varga of the Kelowna Rockets (right) vs. the Prince George Cougars

The Kelowna Rockets continue their eight-game road trip on Tuesday and Wednesday when they visit the Prince George Cougars for the final two matchups of the regular season.

Following their weekday games against the Cougars, Kelowna will travel to Alberta for five games in eight days which begins March 1 st in Red Deer.

Kelowna comes into the game having defeated the Vancouver Giants on February 22 nd by a 4-3 score in overtime. Vancouver opened the scoring, but the Rockets scored three unanswered goals from Hiroki Gojsic, Dawson Gerwing and Will Sharpe with Sharpe scoring the overtime winner as well.

COUGARS

Prince George comes into Tuesday's matchup having lost three straight, dating back to February 17 when they fell 7-2 to Vancouver. The Cougars had a pair of games over the weekend in Victoria but lost by 5-3 and 6-3 scores.

ROCKETS ROSTER AND INJURY UPDATE

The Kelowna Rockets have three players out for the remainder of the season due to injury. Tij Iginla is out following successful hip surgery while Max Graham underwent successful knee surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season as well.

Michael Cicek will also miss the remaining 12 games after he underwent successful surgery to repair a laceration to his left forearm.

ROCKETS TO WATCH

Will Sharpe scored twice in Kelowna's previous game, as the draft eligible defenceman now has seven goals and 38 points in 54 games.

Rhett Stoesser was very solid in the Rockets crease on Saturday, kicking aside 26 of the 29 shots he faced to earn his seventh victory of the season.

COUGARS TO WATCH

Koehn Ziemmer scored his 30 th and 31 st of the season against Victoria on Saturday, giving him 31 goals and 56 points in 49 games.

In his second full season in the Western Hockey League, Jett Lajoie has already surpassed his previous career highs in goals, assists and points in five less games. Lajoie has 13 goals, 15 assists and 28 points in 55 games, bringing some much needed depth to the Cougars attack.

THE LAST TIME THESE TWO MET

Levi Benson opened the scoring, but Prince George scored three straight goals in the first and second period and were able to hold on for a 3-2 victory. Dawson Gerwing also scored on the power play while Jake Pilon made 26 saves.

SEASON RECORD

Oct. 1 vs PG - 5-2 L

Nov. 15 at PG - 4-3 L

Nov. 16 at PG - 5-4 W

Dec. 17 vs PG - 5-3 L

Jan. 10 vs PG - 6-3 W

Feb. 7 vs PG - 3-2 L

Feb. 25 at PG - @ 7:00 PM

Feb. 26 at PG - @ 7:00 PM

WATCH AND LISTEN

Radio broadcast

Rockets games will be broadcast on 104.7 FM the Lizard this season with Regan Bartel calling all of the action.

Don't forget to download the RocketFAN app and visit rocketfan.ca for more exclusive Rockets content from Pattison. Fans can stream the radio broadcast of all Rockets games on the app.

Online video stream

All Rockets games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live on is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Six and twelve game Mini Packs for the Kelowna Rockets season are now on sale through Select Your Tickets.

Images from this story

