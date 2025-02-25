Kyle Chyzowski Announces Commitment to University of Denver

February 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks are proud to share that team captain Kyle Chyzowski has committed to play at the University of Denver following his WHL career. Chyzowski, 20, is set to join the Pioneers ahead of the 2025-26 season.

"I'm obviously super excited," Chyzowski said. "It's an opportunity that when it came (up), I had to jump on it right away. For me, it's a crazy new thing that has jumped into my life and it's a big advantage for me as a smaller guy to add some size and and strength over the course of the offseason and with a smaller amount of games in the season and to go to a high-end spot that knows how to win."

"I think (the University of Denver) is very similar to Portland. It's a pro organization that not only wants to win, but also has won, and it's a place I think I can fit in really well."

As of the time of his commitment, Chyzowski leads the Winterhawks and ranks fifth in the Western Hockey League with 37 goals and 90 points in 55 games. With a month to go in the regular season, Chyzowski has already shattered new career highs in scoring, nearly doubling his point production from his 19-year-old campaign. He surpassed 250 career WHL games played in January and was recognized on the Canadian Hockey League Team of the Month for December after scoring a CHL-leading ten goals in the final month of 2024.

The Surrey, B.C. native has 216 career points (86G, 130A) in 262 regular-season games to date. Chyzowski has been an anchor all season on the team's top power play and penalty kill units and the fifth-year Winterhawk ranks third in the league with four shorthanded goals. He led the Winterhawks with nine WHL playoff goals during the their 2024 Western Conference Championship run. At the beginning of this season, Chyzowski was named the 49th captain in Portland Winterhawks history. Chyzowski was originally selected by Portland in the third round of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft.

While still keeping his professional aspirations open, the 5-foot-10, 171-pound center locks up his NCAA commitment to play for a program that has won the most all-time NCAA National Hockey Championships with ten and has also helped develop current Winterhawk Alex Weiermair.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.