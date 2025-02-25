Portland Winterhawks X Pearce Bespoke Portland
February 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, OR - Pearce Bespoke Portland is proud to announce its new role as the Exclusive Custom Clothier to the Portland Winterhawks, marking an exciting hometown partnership rooted in quality, craftsmanship, and community pride. Locally owned and based in Portland, Pearce Bespoke brings its expertise in custom tailoring to ensure that Winterhawks players, coaches, and fans alike look their absolute best, both on and off the ice.
Pearce Bespoke is kicking off this partnership by collaborating with the team's three 20-year-old graduating players-Kyle Chyzowski, Ryder Thompson, and Tyson Jugnauth-to provide them with custom suits and shirts for their final home game on March 21st. The presentation will take place at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where the players were fitted in the Winterhawks' players' lounge as part of Pearce Bespoke's mobile concierge service. This collaboration was a special opportunity to be part of an organization that chooses to invest in their players as they graduate, ensuring they leave the team looking their best and prepared for the next chapter of their careers. Additionally, Head Coach Kyle Gustafson experienced the bespoke process firsthand, and Pearce Bespoke is proud that he will represent the brand in custom, handcrafted attire, reflecting the quality and style that define this partnership.
"We are thrilled to partner with our hometown team, the Portland Winterhawks, and bring the same level of personalization, quality, and craftsmanship to these incredible athletes that we deliver to all our clients," said Robert Berkey, Owner of Pearce Bespoke Portland. "It's exciting to support the Winterhawks' investment in their players and team, and we look forward to helping fans and the broader community experience tailored excellence."
Beyond outfitting the team, this partnership underscores Pearce Bespoke's commitment to the Portland community. Fans can look forward to experiencing the same level of tailored excellence, whether through custom suits, shirts, or outerwear. Whether dressing for professional occasions, special events, or simply looking their best, Pearce Bespoke provides an unmatched level of quality and service.
"Partnerships like this are integral to our mission of fostering excellence both on and off the ice," said Kyle Gustafson, Head Coach of the Portland Winterhawks. "Pearce Bespoke's dedication to delivering superior quality and tailored solutions is the perfect fit for our team and our fanbase. We're proud to align with a partner that shares our values and commitment to success."
For more information about Pearce Bespoke Portland and its bespoke offerings, visit portland.pearcebespoke.com
Founded in 1976, the Portland Winterhawks are a premier major junior ice hockey team competing in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Based in Portland, Oregon, the Winterhawks are committed to developing elite athletes on and off the ice while fostering strong connections with the local community. With a rich history of championships and producing NHL-caliber talent, the Winterhawks are proud to represent Portland.
