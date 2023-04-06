Whitlock Whiffs Eight in Opening Day Win

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (1-0) beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-1) 7-5 on Opening Day. On a Major League rehab assignment, RHP Garrett Whitlock cruised through 6.0 innings of work allowing one run while striking out eight in front of 6,478 fans at Hadlock Field.

Philip Sikes blasted Portland's first home run of the season in the bottom of the third inning and the Sea Dogs led, 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Stephen Scott and Matthew Lugo recorded back-to-back singles. Alex Binelas drove home Scott with a sacrifice fly to left field, extending Portland's lead 2-0. Tyler McDonough then crushed a two-run homer to right field and the Sea Dogs continued to lead, 4-0. After back-to-back walks issued to Sikes and Nick Yorke, Ceddanne Rafaela drove them both home with a two-run single down the left field line extending Portland's lead, 6-0.

Luke Ritter hit a lead-off home run in the top of the fifth inning to put the Rumble Ponies on the board, 6-1.

Portland continued to score in the bottom of the fifth inning after Binelas reached on a two-out double and scored on an RBI single by Christian Koss. The Sea Dogs continued to lead, 7-1.

Sea Dogs reliever Brendan Cellucci loaded the bases with three walks in the bottom of the seventh inning, then Matt Rudick crushed a grand slam to right field pulling the Rumble Ponies within two runs. Binghamton was unable to move any more runs across and Portland secured the 7-5 victory.

Portland's starter RHP Garrett Whitlock (1-0, 1.50 ERA) earned the win tossing 6.0 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking one and striking out eight. RHP Troy Miller (0-1, 7.36 ERA) pitched 3.2 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking three and striking out four. Luis Guerrero (1) was given the save pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies meet again tomorrow, Friday April 7th at 6pm in Portland. LHP Shane Drohan will take the mound for Portland while Binghamton will send RHP Dominic Hamel to the bump.

