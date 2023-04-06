Harrisburg Senators Announce Season Opening Roster

HARRISBURG, PA - The Washington Nationals today announced the Opening Day Roster for their double-A affiliate Harrisburg Senators. This is the 36th season since the Senators returned to the Eastern League in 1987. A nearly all-new coaching staff being led by manager Delino DeShields leads the Senators this season.

The Senators roster has 16 players who were with the team at some point in 2022 returning to Harrisburg. The roster has 28 active players with 20 of the 28 original Nationals draftees or signees (15 drafted and 5 signed as NDFA). Five of the 28 were acquired in trades and just three are free agents. There are just two newcomers to the Nationals organization (Joel Peguero and Leonel Valera) with the other 26 players having been in the Nats organization last year.

The 2023 Senators roster features four players in the MLB.com top 30 Nationals prospects and they are #11 RHP Jackson Rutledge; #24 LHP Mitchell Parker; #28 Gerardo Carrillo; and #30 C Drew Millas. The roster has six players in the Baseball America top 30 and they are #9 Rutledge; #14 Parker; #23 Evan Lee; #25 Millas; #26 Carrillo and #28 Tim Cate. The Nationals are the 10th ranked organization according to MLB.com.

Senators Opening Day Roster listed below:

PITCHERS - 16: Garvin Alston, Tim Cate, Gerardo Carrillo, Michael Cuevas, Richard Guasch, Ronald Herrera, Evan Lee, Mitchell Parker, Joel Peguero, Malvin Pena, Orlando Ribalta, Carlos Romero, Jackson Rutledge, Reid Schaller, Alex Troop, & Amos Willingham

CATCHERS - 2: Brady Lindsly & Drew Millas

INFIELDERS - 6: JT Arruda, Jackson Cluff, Will Frizzell, Omar Meregildo, José Sánchez, & Leonel Valera

OUTFIELDERS - 4: Yasel Antuna, Justin Connell, Trey Harris, & Armond Upshaw

Jarrett Gonzales starts the season on the Development List.

The Senators offices are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. The 2023 home opener is Tuesday, April 11, against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants). Tickets for any game this season are available online 24 hours a day or in person at the box office or over the phone during normal business hours. For information about Sensylvania Club Season Memberships please call the Senators at 717-231-4444 or visit the Senators online at www.senatorsbaseball.com. You can find the Senators on Facebook at facebook.com/senatorsbaseball or @hbgsenators on Twitter.

