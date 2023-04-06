SeaWolves Blank RubberDucks on Opening Night

Free passes and sparking defense led the SeaWolves to a 5-0 Opening Day victory over the Akron RubberDucks.

Erie took advantage of nine walks, eight of which happened after starter Gavin Williams left the game in the fifth. Williams, Cleveland's #2 prospect was as good as advertised. He struck out nine batters in 4.1 innings, and allowed just two singles. Wilmer Flores, Detroit's #3 prospect, matched zeros with him. Flores tossed four scoreless innings, striking out six and allowing two hits while walking three. He escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the second inning thanks largely to the first of four double plays Erie turned.

Erie tallied a run in the sixth on a run-scoring double play and added another on a Trei Cruz bases-loaded walk in then seventh. Colt Keith followed with a big hit in his Double-A debut. Detroit's #4 prospect laced an opposite-field double, scoring three more. His first hit for Erie made it a 5-0 SeaWolves lead.

Sawyer Gipson-Long and Adam Wolf each threw two innings of scoreless relief. Angel De Jesus finished the ballgame by striking out three in a scoreless ninth.

Gipson-Long (1-0) allowed one hit with a pair of walks and a strikeout, earning the Opening Night win.

Akron reliever Brett Daniels (0-1) took the loss allowing a run on three walks and no strikeouts in 0.2 innings.

Erie is back in action against the RubberDucks on Friday night at Canal Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

