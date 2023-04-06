SeaWolves Blank RubberDucks on Opening Night
April 6, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
Free passes and sparking defense led the SeaWolves to a 5-0 Opening Day victory over the Akron RubberDucks.
Erie took advantage of nine walks, eight of which happened after starter Gavin Williams left the game in the fifth. Williams, Cleveland's #2 prospect was as good as advertised. He struck out nine batters in 4.1 innings, and allowed just two singles. Wilmer Flores, Detroit's #3 prospect, matched zeros with him. Flores tossed four scoreless innings, striking out six and allowing two hits while walking three. He escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the second inning thanks largely to the first of four double plays Erie turned.
Erie tallied a run in the sixth on a run-scoring double play and added another on a Trei Cruz bases-loaded walk in then seventh. Colt Keith followed with a big hit in his Double-A debut. Detroit's #4 prospect laced an opposite-field double, scoring three more. His first hit for Erie made it a 5-0 SeaWolves lead.
Sawyer Gipson-Long and Adam Wolf each threw two innings of scoreless relief. Angel De Jesus finished the ballgame by striking out three in a scoreless ninth.
Gipson-Long (1-0) allowed one hit with a pair of walks and a strikeout, earning the Opening Night win.
Akron reliever Brett Daniels (0-1) took the loss allowing a run on three walks and no strikeouts in 0.2 innings.
Erie is back in action against the RubberDucks on Friday night at Canal Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 6, 2023
- Yard Goats Drop Season Opener - Hartford Yard Goats
- 25th Season of Altoona Curve Baseball Opens with 8-2 Loss - Altoona Curve
- Ponies' Rally Falls Short Against Sea Dogs in Season Opener in Portland - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- SeaWolves Blank RubberDucks on Opening Night - Erie SeaWolves
- Whitlock Whiffs Eight in Opening Day Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- Sea Dogs Game Notes- April 6 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Altoona Curve Roster Moves and Game Notes - April 6 - Altoona Curve
- Harrisburg Senators and Somerset Patriots Postponed Thursday, April 6 - Harrisburg Senators
- Somerset Patriots Home Opener Postponed Due to Rain, Now Scheduled for Friday, April 7 - Somerset Patriots
- Ceddanne Rafaela Highlights 2023 Sea Dogs Roster - Portland Sea Dogs
- Harrisburg Senators Announce Season Opening Roster - Harrisburg Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.