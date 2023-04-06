Harrisburg Senators and Somerset Patriots Postponed Thursday, April 6

The season opening game in Somerset scheduled for tonight has been postponed due to impending inclement weather. Instead, the Senators season opens tomorrow evening at 6:30 p.m. The game is being made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 4:00 p.m.

The Senators home opener is Tuesday, April 11 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at senatorsbaseball.com or via the phone at 717-231-4444 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

