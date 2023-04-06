Somerset Patriots Home Opener Postponed Due to Rain, Now Scheduled for Friday, April 7

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots Home Opener scheduled for Thursday, April 6 versus the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) has been postponed due to the expected rain in the forecast.

Opening Day festivities, including the celebration of the 2022 Eastern League Championship, will now take place prior to the Friday, April 7 game scheduled for 6:35 pm at TD Bank Ballpark. The game will also include postgame fireworks.

There will also be a single admission double-header on Saturday featuring two seven inning games beginning at 4:00 pm. The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Fans with tickets to Thursday night's game can redeem them in person for any future 2023 season home game.

