Sea Dogs Game Notes- April 6

April 6, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







NEW YEAR, NEW ROSTER -This season's roster includes four of the top 30 prospects in the Red Sox system and 25 returning players from 2022. Ceddanne Rafaela (No. 3 prospect), Nick Yorke (No. 7 prospect), Matthew Lugo (No. 18 prospect) and Niko Kavadas (No. 23 prospect) will all take the field for the Sea Dogs this season. Yorke will be making his Double-A debut while Rafaela, Lugo and Kavadas all spent time in Portland last season.

FAMILIAR FACES - The Sea Dogs will feature many familiar players from last year, including pitchers Zach Bryant, Brendan Cellucci, Shane Drohan, Ryan Fernandez, Michael Gettys, Rio Gomez, Dominic LoBrutto, Chih-Jung Liu, Brendan Nail, Wyatt Olds, Yusniel Padron-Artiles, Cody Scroggins, Sterling Sharp, Dylan Spacke, Brian Van Belle, Jacob Webb, Ryan Zeferjahn, catchers Elih Marrero and Stephen Scott. Infielders Alex Binelas, Niko Kavadas, Christian Koss, Matthew Lugo and Nick Yorke and outfielders Tyler Dearden and Ceddanne Rafaela.

BOB FREITAS AWARD WINNERS - During the off season, the Sea Dogs were awarded the Double-A Freitas Award, thanks in large part to a big jump in attendance at Hadlock Field in 2022. The Sea Dogs averaged 5,744 fans a night and saw a 37% increase from the previous year. Portland is just the fourth team to ever win the award twice. They were last awarded with the prestigious honor in 1999.

WITH THE WOOSOX - 19 former Sea Dogs are with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox to begin their 2023 campaign. On Triple-A Opening Night, former Sea Dog David Hamilton continued his success at the plate on the first day of the season with his first home run of the season. On last year's Opening Day with the Sea Dogs, Hamilton tied a franchise record with seven RBI, including a grand slam.

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC - The 2023 World Baseball Classic featured 24 current and former Sea Dogs participating either as a player or a coach. Sea Dogs players represented 12 teams in the World Baseball Classic including Australia (Daniel McGrath), China (Ray Chang), Chinese Taipei (Tzu-Wei Lin), Colombia (Rio Gomez, William Cuevas and Edgar Renteria), Cuba (Roenis Elias and Yoan Moncada), Dominican Republic (Rafael Devers), Israel (Ryan Lavarnway and Kevin Youkilis), Mexico (Joey Meneses and Jarren Duran), Netherlands (Xander Bogaerts), Puerto Rico (Christian Vazquez, Henry Ramos and Kiké Hernández), United States (Daniel Bard, Ryan Pressly and Mookie Betts), and Venezuela (Darwinzon Hernandez, Eduardo Rodriquez and Enmanuel De Jesus)

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 6, 2001- An April snowstorm wiped out the Sea Dogs' season-opening series at Hadlock Field with the Binghamton Mets. Helicopters were called in three days later to help dry the field.

OPENING DAY STARTER -Garrett Whitlock will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight on a Major League rehab appearance. This is just the third time in franchise history that a Major League rehabber has started on Opening Day. Drew Pomeranz and Stephen Drew have both opened the season with the Sea Dogs as rehabbers. This will be Whitlock's second-ever rehab appearance for Portland. He appeared in one game in 2022 and tossed 2.0 shutout innings with a strikeout.

