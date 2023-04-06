Ponies' Rally Falls Short Against Sea Dogs in Season Opener in Portland

April 6, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-1) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 7-5 in the 2023 season opener Thursday night at Hadlock Field.

With the Ponies down 7-1, Matt Rudick hit a grand slam in the top of the 7th inning to pull Binghamton to within two. In the ninth, JT Schwartz drew a leadoff walk to bring the tying run to the plate, but Luis Guerrero earned his first save of the year retiring the next three hitters.

Rudick's grand slam came after the Ponies loaded the bases all via walks. RHP Ryan Miller replaced LHP Brendan Cellucci and Rudick deposited Miller's first pitch into the seats in right field to cut the Sea Dogs lead to 7-5.

Portland (1-0) was led by starter Garrett Whitlock (1-0), the Boston Red Sox right-hander making a rehab start. Whitlock allowed only one hit, one run, and one walk over six innings while striking out eight. Binghamton starter Troy Miller (0-1), making his first appearance since June 29th, 2021, allowed three runs over three and two thirds innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

The lone hit against Whitlock came in the fifth as Luke Ritter tagged a home run over the monster wall in left for the Ponies first run of the season.

Portland was propelled by a five-run fourth inning to take a 6-0 lead. The inning was highlighted by a two-run homer from Tyler McDonough. Phillip Sikes homered in the third to put the Sea Dogs up 1-0. The two teams combined for four homers in the game.

The Rumble Ponies continue the season-opening three-game series against the Sea Dogs on Friday night with first pitch at 6:00 PM and pregame coverage beginning on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network at 5:45 PM.

Postgame Notes: Rudick's grand slam was the first grand slam a Rumble Ponies player has hit since Brett Baty hit one to cap off a 7 RBI night against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on July 29, 2022...RHP Manny Alvarez threw two perfect innings in relief...The Ponies had the tying run at the plate at the end of the game despite being out hit 9 to 2.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.