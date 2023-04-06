SeaWolves Bite RubberDucks with Late Runs to Take 2023 Opener 5-0

The Erie SeaWolves broke the pitcher's duel with late runs to down the Akron RubberDucks 5-0 in the 2023 season opener on Thursday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Erie finally broke the scoreless tie with a run in the sixth before pulling away in the seventh. After three walks and a hit-by-pitch made it 2-0 SeaWolves, Colt Keith cleared the bases with a double into the gap to make it 5-0 Erie.

Mound Presence

Gavin Williams took the ball to open the season for the RubberDucks and was almost unhittable. The righty tossed four no-hit innings before allowing two of the last three batters he faced to reach via a single. In total, Williams tossed four and a third innings allowing no runs on two hits while punching out nine. Brett Daniels allowed a run over two-thirds of an inning. Bradley Hanner followed with an inning and a third allowing three runs. Mason Hickman allowed a run over an inning and two-thirds. Trey Benton followed with a scoreless inning.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense was held in check for most of the night. SeaWolves pitching limited to the RubberDucks to just four hits while Erie's defense turned four double plays to squash Akron's rallies in the second, fifth, sixth and eighth innings.

Notebook

Akron has dropped four out of its last five season openers...After setting a new franchise and Eastern League strikeout record last summer, RubberDucks pitchers combined to open the season with 15 strikeouts...Game Time: 2:47...Attendance: 3,858.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park with the Erie SeaWolves on Friday, April 7 at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Ross Carver (2022: 4-10, 5.06 ERA) will get the start for Akron against Erie lefty Brant Hurter (2022: 7-6, 3.71 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for all Rubber Ducks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

