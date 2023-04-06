Altoona Curve Roster Moves and Game Notes - April 6

April 6, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







The Pittsburgh Pirates have set Altoona's Opening Day roster with the following moves:

RHP Bear Bellomy - Placed on Development List

LHP Omar Cruz - Placed on Development List

INF Claudio Finol - Placed on Development List

OF Fabricio Macias - Placed on Development List

C Carter Bins - Placed on 7-Day IL

RHP Brad Case - Placed on 7-Day IL

The moves leave the Curve roster with 28 active players which is the league maximum. To access an updated Curve roster, click here.

Altoona opens a 3-game series at Peoples Natural Gas Field tonight at 6:00 p.m. with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays). RHP Kyle Nicolas takes the ball for the Curve tonight with RHP Sem Robberse on the mound for New Hampshire. Pre-game coverage gets underway at 5:45 p.m. on Talk Radio 98.5 WRTA and online at www.bit.ly/CurveRadioNet.

