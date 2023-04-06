25th Season of Altoona Curve Baseball Opens with 8-2 Loss

CURVE, Pa. - Matt Gorski's hot bat picked up right where it left off to open the 2023 season. The Curve outfielder slugged an opposite field home run in the second inning to put Altoona on the board, but the solo blast was not enough for Altoona as New Hampshire defeated the Curve, 8-2, on Opening Night Thursday in front of 5,005 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Gorski's solo shot was the first home run of the season for the Curve, who set a new franchise record in 2022 with 143 home runs. Gorski was a 20/20 player in 2022, hitting 24 home runs and stealing 21 bases. He finished the night 2-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and a walk.

Curve right-hander Kyle Nicolas took the loss, allowing three runs on just one hit over 4.2 innings of work in his first professional Opening Day start. He struck out five batters but added four walks in the contest. Cameron Junker entered to record the final out of the fifth inning, a four-pitch strikeout.

Nicolas walked the first three batters of the second inning to load the bases for Luis De Los Santos, who dribbled a ball down the third base line that became a three-run double, the lone hit allowed by Nicolas.

New Hampshire tacked on four runs in the sixth inning off Aaron Shortridge, who recorded the first two outs of the inning before allowing five consecutive base runners to reach on a pair of walks and three hits. Braeden Ogle would enter to record the final out of the frame and toss 1.1 innings in his Altoona debut, striking out one batter.

Oliver Garcia allowed one unearned run on two hits with three strikeouts in two innings of relief. With two outs and a runner on first base, Henry Davis was called for a catcher's interference that extended the ninth inning. Garcia then walked De Los Santos and hit Zac Cook to allow a run.

Connor Scott hit an RBI-double off Parker Caracci to give the Curve their second run of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring Mason Martin, who doubled to open the frame.

Altoona finished the game with seven hits, with Gorski the lone batter to record a multi-hit game. Davis reached base three times, going 1-for-3 with a single, a walk, and a hit-by-pitch. Liover Peguero went 1-for-4 with a walk and a single.

New Hampshire starter Sem Robberse allowed one run on four hit with eight strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Alejandro Melean earned the win, tossing two scoreless innings of relief.

The loss marks the third consecutive Opening Day defeat for the Curve, dating back to 2021. It is just the second time in franchise history that Altoona has dropped three-straight Opening Day contests, dating back to 2007-2009. The Curve fall to 10-14 on Opening Day.

The Curve and Fisher Cats will play game two of the three game series on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Bethel Park native RHP Justin Meis will make his Double-A debut on the mound for the Curve, with RHP Paxton Schultz on the mound for New Hampshire.

