White's Homer Secures Fifth Straight Win

August 15, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Orem Owlz News Release





(Orem-UT) - Brandon White smashed his first professional home run to give the Owlz (20-34) their fifth consecutive win, beating the Idaho Falls Chukars (26-27) 6-5 on Wednesday night at the Home of the Owlz.

With the game tied at five in the bottom of the eighth inning, Brandon White smacked his first professional home run, putting a ball onto the grass seating berm in left, giving the Owlz their second lead of the night.

The Owlz night started off on the wrong foot in the second inning. Rhett Aplin tripled and later scored on a sacrifice fly. Stephen Vidal extended the Chukars' lead to 3-0 with a two-run homer.

It didn't take long for the Owlz to respond, taking their first lead of the night in the third inning. With one out, D'Shawn Knowles tripled and then scored the Owlz first run of the game on a Will Wilson double. Jeremiah Jackson then doubled to drive in Wilson. The Owlz tied the game on a double steal as Jackson scored on a Torii Hunter Jr. stolen base. David Clawson capped off the four-run inning with a single to put the Owlz in front 4-3.

After Juan Carlos Negret hit a two-run homer to put the Chukars back in front, the Owlz tied the game in the sixth inning when Morgan McCullought scored on a wild pitch. Brandon White then gave the Owlz the lead with his homer in the eighth and Zac Kristofak (1) worked a scoreless ninth to earn the save and to give the Owlz a 6-5 win.

Jose Natera (1-2) earned the win while Jose Ramirez (2-1) was charged with the loss. The Owlz and the Chukars will conclude the series on Thursday night at 7:05. For tickets visit goowlz.com or call the Owlz at (801) 377-2255.

