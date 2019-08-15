Ogden Offense Overwhelms Osprey

OGDEN, UT - In the first two games of their series with the Missoula Osprey, the Ogden Raptors scraped by with guile and moxie, taking both low-scoring games in extra innings by one run.

Wednesday night, in the third game of the four-game set, the Raptors returned to their previous sweet-swinging ways and ran away with the win, 13-3.

Ogden batters hit three home runs and five doubles - three of the two-baggers coming from shortstop Zac Ching - in their first double-digit output singe August 2 at Rocky Mountain.

Missoula went on the board first, with a leadoff double and two-out bloop single in the first, but Ogden tied the game in the second. Ching laced his first double of the night to right-center, Jimmy Titus singled and Andrew Shaps walked to load the bases before Ramon Rodriguez bounced a single to left to tie the game. Jorbit Vivas, who knocked in the winning run in the 10th Tuesday night, grounded out to the right side to score Titus and put the Raptors up, 2-1.

The hosts added two in the third, with Andy Pages doubling and stealing third to be in position to score on a Ching sacrifice fly. Sauryn Lao then doubled, and he wheeled across on a Titus line drive to left.

In the bottom of the fourth, Ogden broke the game open. Rodriguez led off with his second homer of the year, and Ching drove in Brandon Lewis with a double to left. With two on and two out, Lao, on his 20th birthday, hit a laser to left that cleared the wall for a three-run blast and 9-1 advantage.

The Osprey got a run back on a solo home run in the fifth, but a walk, groundout and two wild pitches plated Lewis in the home half of the sixth. Pages also walked, and he scored when Ching's final double of the night went deep to left field.

A seventh-inning run Missoula made it 11-3, but Lewis capped the night with a two-run bomb to center field in the bottom of the seventh after Shaps singled to open the frame.

Elio Serrano pitched five and two-thirds strong innings for his third win of the year, striking out six. On defense, Lao and Ching also made nice plays - Lao barehanding a bunt in the third and throwing the runner out by inches, and Ching sliding to his left on a sharp grounder in the eighth before getting up and throwing the runner out.

The Raptors go for the sweep over Missoula Thursday night in the finale of Ogden's eight-game homestand, scheduled for 7:00 PM at Lindquist Field.

