Osprey Fly Home for Second-To-Last Homestand of Season

August 15, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





MISSOULA, MONT - Missoula returns home for the second to last homestand of the season on August 16. 8/16 to 8/19 the Osprey welcome the Great Falls Voyagers - 8/20 & 8/21 the O's square off with the Idaho Falls Chukars.

Friday & Saturday - Brewfest Round 2! We had such a great time with you guys in July, we decided to do it all again. In addition to our nightly 42 beer taps, enjoy an additional 12 specialty beers from local breweries!

If Brewfest isn't enough for you - Jack's pub opens EVERY FRIDAY at 4pm with Happy Hour from 4 to 7 and a $2 MYSTERY BEER! YES, JUST $2 - $3 Micros & Street Taco specials! Get an early start on your weekend fun every Friday night during the season, thanks to NOW 106.7. Enjoy the fabulous setting of Jack's Pub, play giant Jenga, Connect Four, Putterball, and take in batting practice! Your game ticket is your cover charge to Missoula's best outdoor pub - Come check it out!

Saturday, August 17 - Like money? You wont want to miss out on Saturday's Launch-a-Ball. Every Saturday night you could earn a shot at our $10,000 dollar prize. Launch-A-Ball is fan favorite at the ballpark. Buy a numbered ball for just a buck - at the end of the game we launch at targets for a chance to win cash and prizes including autographed items, season tickets, and the opportunity to take part in our $10,000 toss on August 31st. The more you play, the better your chance to win BIG! Launch-A-Ball - EVERY SATURDAY NIGHT.

Sunday, August 18 - KIDS ARE FREE - seriously. All kids under 10 (with an accompanying adult) are totally free! Bring out the whole family and enjoy the last Sunday game of the season.

Monday, August 19 - Join us for Military Monday and Family Night. All military service members and their families can receive 2-for-1 tickets - or with the donation of a non-perishable food item, a family of four can receive four tickets, four hotdogs, four chips and four sodas - just $30!

Tuesday, August 20 -It wouldn't be a Tuesday without Bike to the Ballpark, push those pedals to the stadium and receive a 2-for-1 ticket offer!

Wednesday, August 21 - Wrapping up the homestand with a special night for all the animal lovers out there! We are introducing Woof Wednesday, bring your best friend to enjoy the game with you!

It's also Animal Advocates Night, part of the Osprey & Stockman Bank Community Outreach program. Welcoming groups from AniMeals, Florence & Friends and the Humane Society of Western Montana. As with all Osprey Outreach nights this season, the mission program is to help local non-profits soar by donating 50% of participating groups ticket sales back to the organization! In addition, Osprey ownership will match an additional 50% of all proceeds in form of a cash donation to the participating groups (total of 100%).

Join us at Ogren Park Allegiance Field, listen at 102.9 ESPN Missoula, watch at missoulaosprey.com or SWX. All Osprey game tickets can be purchased at the MSO Hub Box Office, located at 140 North Higgins in Downtown Missoula, online at MissoulaOsprey.com and by phone (406) 543-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.