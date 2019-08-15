White Blasts Owlz to Fifth Straight Win

August 15, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release





Orem, UT - Locked in another tight battle late, the Orem Owlz delivered a knockout punch to start the eighth inning. With the game tied at five, Brandon White hit a leadoff homer, the first of his career, to make it 6-5 Owlz. Idaho Falls left the tying run on base in the ninth inning, falling by that 6-5 final. The Chukars have lost three in a row while Orem is on a season long five game winning streak.

After scoring just a single run last night, the Chukars made sure to get the offense rolling early. Rhett Aplin started the second inning with a triple, and immediately scored on a Juan Carlos Negret sacrifice fly. Isaiah Henry then walked, and with two out Stephan Vidal sent a rocket over the left center field wall for his second homer of the year, extending the lead to 3-0.

Orem though struck back with a big inning of their own in the bottom of the third. D'Shawn Knowles tripled with one out, and then scored on a double from Will Wilson. Jeremiah Jackson immediately followed with a double to make it a one run game. Torii Hunter Jr then singled Jackson to third, and with Johan Sala up a steal of Hunter to second drew Jackson home. Jose Marquez's throw home sailed wide, allowing Jackson to score to tie the game at three. Starter Anthony Veneziano got Sala to strike out, but David Clawson singled to left with two out, scoring Hunter to put Orem in front.

The Chukars though took the lead back in the top of the fourth, as Aplin doubled to start the inning, and Negret followed with a two run homer to left, making it 5-4 Idaho Falls. However, Orem tied the game at five as a leadoff walk in the sixth inning to Morgan McCullough scored on a wild pitch. The score remained at a five all tie until the White homer in the eighth.

Idaho Falls had a chance to take the lead in the top of the seventh with two on and one out, but Aplin hit into an inning ending double play.

Jose Ramirez took the loss for the Chukars, but pitched phenomenally, allowing just two runs over five innings of relief, a career long for him.

Tomorrow the Chukars look to finish off the road trip with a win as Alec Marsh takes the mound. First pitch is at 7:05 PM, with the pregame show hitting the airwaves of ESPN 980 The Sports Zone beginning at 6:50 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.