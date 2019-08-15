Two-Out Knocks Guide Voyagers to Victory

Great Falls, MT - The Voyagers produced clutch two-out base hits and received a quality start from Sean Thompson Wednesday night in a 5-3 win over Rocky Mountain at Centene Stadium. Great Falls (7-8, 22-30) leads the series 2-to-1 heading into the finale. The Voyagers are 14-13 at home and 8-6 against the South Division. The Vibes (7-9, 24-30) dropped to 13-16 on the road. They are 7-8 against the North. Great Falls leads the season series 4-to-3.

The Voyagers opened the scoring with a two-out rally in the third. Caberea Weaver tripled to deep center and then scored on a Kelvin Maldonado infield single in the hole to short. Rocky Mountain quickly answered to take its first lead of the night with a two-spot in the top of the fourth. Carlos Rodriguez plugged a triple into the right field corner and scored on a wild relay throw to third behind the bag in foul territory. Later in the inning, the Vibes made it 2-1 with a two-out, solo home run to right-center off the bat of Cam Devanney. It was Devanney's first homer in the Pioneer League.

Both sides scored runs in the sixth. Rocky Mountain stretched its lead to 3-1 in the top half on an RBI double lined into right by Bryan Torres. The extra-base hit brought Carlos Rodriguez in from second after he had singled to reach base earlier.

The Voyagers reclaimed the lead with a three-run home half of the sixth. Luis Curbelo sparked the rally with a one-out double lined into right-center. After Luis Mieses walked, both runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. With two outs, Ivan Gonzalez cut the lead to one with an RBI single grounded into right. Jonathan Allen gave Great Falls a 4-3 lead with a two-RBI single lined into right. Leading off the bottom of the seventh, Caberea Weaver tripled for a second time. He then scored on a Kelvin Maldonado RBI single lined into right for a 5-3 advantage.

Sean Thompson registered his fourth quality start of the season in the win. Thompson (2-6) lasted six-and-two-thirds and gave up three runs (two earned) on nine hits (HR) with six strikeouts and no walks. Paxton Schultz took the loss. Schultz worked one-and-two-thirds in relief and surrendered three earned runs on three hits with one strikeout and one walk. Sammy Peralta notched his second save as he struck out all four batters he faced to finish the game. Pitching for the first time in over a month due to injury, Connor Reich picked up his second hold for Great Falls. Reich went one inning and gave up two hits.

The Vibes outhit the Voyagers 11-to-9. Four Rocky Mountain batters had multi-hit games. Carlos Rodriguez went 4-for-4 with two runs and a triple. Caberea Weaver collected two triples with three hits and two runs for Great Falls. Kelvin Maldonado and Jonathan Allen each drove in two.

Great Falls wraps up its four-game series against Rocky Mountain Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Voyagers then hit the road for a six-game stretch, including four at Missoula starting Friday night. For season tickets and promotional information, call 406-452-5311 or visit www.gfvoyagers.com.

