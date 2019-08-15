Rocky Mountain Vibes Penultimate Homestand Begins Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes begin their fourth homestand of the 2019 season with an eight-game homestand starting on Saturday, August 17 when they host the Ogden Raptors, Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate, for four games. Following the four-game set, the Vibes welcome the Orem Owlz, L.A. Angels affiliate, to Colorado Springs for a four-game series set to begin August 21.

Details of each game date are below:

Saturday, August 17 vs. Ogden - 6:00 p.m.

- Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

- Army vs. Air Force Night presented by USAA

o Featuring fireworks and in-game promotions

- BoomStick Giveaway presented by USAA

o First 2,000 fans through the gates

Sunday, August 18 vs. Ogden - 1:30 p.m.

- Gates open at 12:30 p.m.

- Diamond Giveaway presented by McNulty Jewelers

- YMCA Kid's Club Secret Post-Game Event on the Field

- 50 Cent Hot Dogs presented by Parker St. Claire Realty

- Bark in the Park presented by Pet Pantry

o $5 tickets to sit and enjoy the game from our berm and Section 200 with your furry friends!

Monday, August 19 vs. Ogden - 6:40 p.m.

- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

- Community Ticket Day presented by Academy Mortgage

o Pick up free tickets at all Pikes Peak Library District Locations

Tuesday, August 20 vs. Ogden - 6:40 p.m.

- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

- $2 Tuesday presented by Xfinity

o $2 Tickets, $2 parking, $2 Budweiser & Bud Light

Wednesday, August 21 vs. Orem - 6:40 p.m.

- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

- Community Ticket Day presented by Academy Mortgage

o Pick up free tickets at all Pikes Peak Library District Locations

Thursday, August 22 vs. Orem - 6:40 p.m.

- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

- Military Appreciation Night presented by T-Mobile

- $3 Thirsty Thursday

o Featuring Breckenridge Avalanche Amber

Friday, August 23 vs. Orem - 6:40 p.m.

- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

- Friday Night Fireworks presented by WindishRV

o Reggae Themed

- Team Cap Giveaway presented by Pepsi

o First 1,000 fans through the gates

Saturday, August 24 vs. Orem - 6:00 p.m.

- Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

- Pay It S'moreward presented by Air Academy Federal Credit Union

o Entrance handouts including different fortunes ranging from $5 Toasty Tokens to Merchandise Discounts

o One Grand Prize Winner will receive an all-expenses Disneyland Trip for 4

