Reyes Homers, Osprey Downed by Raptors, 13-3

August 15, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





MISSOULA, MT - Despite the first two match-ups of the series, Wednesday night's ball game didn't require extra innings, as the Ogden Raptors (42-12, 11-5) topped the Missoula Osprey (28-26, 8-8), 13-3, at Lindquist Field. Osprey shortstop Jose Reyes knocked his first homer of the season, but wasn't enough to keep up with 13 runs on 15 hits for the Raptors.

The reigning Pitcher of the Week in the Pioneer League, Alex Valdez (L, 1- 1), didn't get the start he had last week for Missoula. Coming off five innings of scoreless baseball in Orem last Friday, Valdez allowed four runs on seven hits in just 2.2 innings against the Raptors.

At the top of the batting order, Reyes led the offensive efforts for the O's, bringing in two of the three runs on a 2-5 night. The shortstop doubled and homered, his first of the season with Missoula.

After Reyes doubled to lead off Wednesday's game, first-baseman Spencer Brickhouse knocked him in from 2nd with two outs in the inning, putting the Osprey on the scoreboard first. The RBI made it the 27th of the year for Brickhouse, which leads the Missoula club.

The Raptors tallied nine runs in the following four innings, nabbing a 9-1 lead into the 5th . With two outs and nobody on, Missoula's Reyes delivered again, homering to deep right center, his second run of the night.

Reyes picked up his second RBI in the 7th on an infield groundout that scored Carson Maxwell from third. Maxwell has reached base safely in five of his last six games, ending Wednesday 2-3.

What's been an eight-game road trip ends on Thursday night, as the Raptors and Osprey face off for the final time in the regular season in 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 at Lindquist Field.

Missoula returns to Ogren Park at Allegiance Field on Friday, August 16, against the Great Falls Voyagers for Jacks Pub Happy Hour, with $2 Mystery Beer on tap, and $3 micro brews from 4-7.

All Osprey game tickets can be purchased at the MSO Hub Box Office, located at 140 North Higgins in Downtown Missoula, online at MissoulaOsprey.com and by phone (406) 543-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.