Jackson Leads Owlz to Sweep of Chukars

August 15, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release





Orem, UT - Jeremiah Jackson has been a thorn in the Chukars side all season, and in the last scheduled game between the Chukars & Owlz in 2019, he saved his best for last. Jackson had his first career three homer game, driving in five, aiding the Owlz to a 7-4 victor over the Chukars. For Jackson it was his third multi homer game against Idaho Falls this season and his sixth overall. The Chukars finish their eight game road trip 2-6, getting swept by Orem in four games.

Idaho Falls got on the board right away, as a one out single from Clay Dungan scored on a double from Michael Emodi, his team leading 42nd RBI of the season. The lead didn't last long though, as Jackson hit his league leading 18th homer to start the first inning, tying the game at one.

Jackson wasn't done, as with one out in the third inning he hit his second homer to put Orem up 2-1. Emodi punched back with leadoff homer in the fourth, his 11th of the year, tying the game at two.

Orem took the lead back with a run in the fifth, as the first two reach on a single and an error. Torii Hunter Jr. delivered the go ahead knock with one out in the inning, his first RBI of the series. The Owlz extended the lead in the sixth inning, as a leadoff triple from Brandon White scored on a Morgan McCullough single. Justin Kunz then singled, and with two out and two on, Jackson left the yard again for his third homer of the game, putting Orem up 7-2.

The Chukars scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings, with those runs coming on an error and a Rhett Aplin homer, but got no closer than three runs.

Tomorrow the Chukars return home for the first game of a four game series against the Billings Mustangs. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a team cap courtesy of Teton Auto Group & KIFI TV-8. Tickets are still available by visiting ifchukars.com.

