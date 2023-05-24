Whitecaps Drop Third Straight

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps couldn't generate any offense as they struggled to string hits together in a 4-0 shutout to the Lake County Captains in front of 7,460 fans Wednesday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan managed just two hits as the Captains held the 'Caps to an 0-for-10 mark with runners in scoring position, leaving eight runners on base in the defeat.

The Captains scored in the first inning as a dropped fly ball allowed two runners to cross the plate, taking the early 2-0 lead. The 'Caps advanced runners to first and second base with no outs in the second inning but couldn't convert, as Captains shortstop Juan Brito blasted a solo homer in the bottom half, extending the lead to 3-0. Lake County starting pitcher Reid Johnston enjoyed his best start of the season, allowing just two hits while striking out eight batters in six innings of work as Brito added a sacrifice fly in the seventh - increasing the advantage to 4-0. The Whitecaps failed to rally the last two frames as Captains relievers Alaska Abney and Lenny Torres Jr. combined for two shutout innings with five strikeouts to complete the 4-0 win.

The Captains improve to 22-19 as the Whitecaps fall to 22-19 and are now tied with Lake County for second place in the Midwest League East division - sitting 3.5 games behind the Great Lakes Loons for first place. Johnston (4-1) secures his fourth win as 'Caps starter Carlos Pena (0-3) allowed three runs (one earned) with a pair of strikeouts through five innings in his third loss. 7,460 fans attended the Wednesday morning contest - making it the second-biggest home attendance of the 2023 season.

The Whitecaps move this six-game series with the Lake County Captains to Thursday night LMCU Ballpark at 6:35pm. Pitchers Garrett Burhenn and Aaron Davenport get the starts for West Michigan and Lake County. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

