South Bend Cubs Hit 3 Million Fan Milestone Under Andrew Berlin Ownership

SOUTH BEND, IN - On November 11, 2011, at 11:11 a.m. Andrew T. Berlin purchased the South Bend Silver Hawks, ushering in a new era of baseball in Michiana. Today, the South Bend Cubs welcomed their 3 millionth fan under Andrew Berlin's ownership.

"This is a tremendous achievement, not just for our organization, but for the entire community," said South Bend Cubs Chairman and Owner Andrew T. Berlin. "From day one, we wanted to turn the ballpark into a destination. Four Winds Field is not just a place where baseball is played. It's where families come to gather, and friends can meet to catch up. We've turned this city-owned stadium into a facility that everyone can be proud of."

Prior to Berlin's purchase of the club, the franchise saw their lowest season attendance ever in 2011 with 112,795 fans. Over the course of the next three years, the team saw steady growth as the Silver Hawks, ending with 258,836 in 2014. In 2015, when the franchise became a Chicago Cubs affiliate, the organization saw their largest gain, jumping to a then record of 347,678 fans.

"We were trending in the right direction those first few years under Andrew's ownership," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "We saw a significant increase in attendance year after year during the final years of the Silver Hawks. We laid the foundation with our focus on guest service and having the cleanest ballpark in the country. Add in the facility upgrades with Andrew's personal investment and one of the most iconic teams in baseball history, and you have a recipe for success."

The South Bend Cubs consistently drew over 300,000 fans from 2015 through 2019 before the pandemic suspended the 2020 season and placed attendances restrictions for 2021. Now in 2023, the team has drawn over 70,000 fans in the first 18 games of the season and on pace for another big year. Over the last 35 years, the franchise has welcomed over 7.5 million fans to the downtown South Bend stadium.

Recognized as the best Minor League Ballpark in 2017 and 2022 by Ballpark Digest, Four Winds Field is an economic engine for the community. More than just a baseball stadium, Four Winds Field has become an economic catalyst for South Bend and the surrounding communities. According to a regional study, the South Bend Cubs provide a $24 million annual economic impact to the region and have donated over $1.8 million in tickets, gifts, and fundraising to many community organizations since 2012.

The South Bend Cubs continue a six-game homestand at Four Winds Field as they begin the unofficial kickoff to summer with Memorial Day weekend festivities including fireworks on Friday and Sunday nights. Plus, active duty and military veterans receive two free tickets to games on Saturday and Sunday. For the complete promotional schedule and details, visit SouthBendCubs.com.

