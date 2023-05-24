Crowd of 6,766 Sees Horton Tally Career Best 8 K's

SOUTH BEND, IN - Cade Horton, the Cubs No. 2 prospect and first round pick from last year, made his Four Winds Debut today and over four innings allowed two runs, while issuing zero walks and punching out a career-high eight opposing hitters.

Back-to-back base hits with one out in the second inning from Austin Hendrick and Tyler Callihan started the rally, with Hendrick scoring on a wild pitch and Michael Trautwein scoring Callihan with a two-out single. Horton retired seven of the final eight batters he faced, with five going down on strikes.

A two-run bomb to left from the former Florida State man Mat Nelson doubled the Dragons lead in the sixth. The home run came off of Jarod Wright who entered the game with a sub-2.00 ERA.

South Bend scored their lone run in the sixth inning after a leadoff double down the line in right from Liam Spence got things started. Two batters later Ezequiel Pagan singled to cut the deficit to 4-1. James Triantos then ripped a single down the left field line but Blake Dunn threw him out from left field trying to extend it to a double.

The Cubs offense, which has shined so bright over the last few weeks, was stymied to just the one run on five hits after former first-rounder himself, Chase Petty, tossed the first four innings scoreless for Dayton.

Cedar Rapids also lost early in the day, so all eyes tonight will be on the Beloit and Quad Cities matchup to see if the Cubs can remain in first place in the West Division.

