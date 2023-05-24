TinCaps Game Information: May 24 vs. Lansing Lugnuts

May 24, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (15-25) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (20-20)

Wednesday, May 24 | 6:35 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Jared Kollar vs. LHP Brady Basso

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Lugnuts prevailed, 11-4. Nathan Martorella, Brandon Valenzuela, and Joshua Mears each had 2 hits.

PROSPECT PUBLICITY: ESPN.com updated its list of top prospects earlier today. Jackson Merrill is ranked No. 9 overall. Jairo Iriarte, Nathan Martorella, and Jakob Marsee were included on a list of top "risers."

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 5 of their last 8 games, and have claimed consecutive road series.

HOMESTAND: Tuesday began the longest homestand of the season for the TinCaps, who have 12 games here over 13 days through June 4.

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 16 overall prospect (highest ranked in the Midwest League)... 8-game hitting streak ended Tuesday. In 13 games in May, hitting .304... 11th lowest K% in MWL (15%)

LUCAS DUNN: At home, slashing .275 / .320 / .362 (.682 OPS) with 11 RBIs.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In MWL, ranks 3rd in games (39), tied for 1st in HR (7), 2nd in RBIs (30), 5th in R (26), 4th in SLG (.519), 6th in BB (26), and 5th in OPS (.915)... 6th in wRC+ (159).

CARLOS LUIS: In MWL, 6th in BB/K (1.0) and 7th lowest K% (13%).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Among MWL players with at least 70 plate appearances, ranks 10th in wRC+ (164).

JAKOB MARSEE: Along with Peoria's Nathan Church, 1 of only 2 players in the Midwest League to appear in every game so far this season... 18-game on-base streak ended Saturday.. In the MWL, ranks 2nd in runs (30), 3rd in walks (33; 19% BB%), and 5th in stolen bases (13)... 9thbest BB/K (0.94)

JUSTIN FARMER: In MWL, 16th highest BB% (14%).

JOSHUA MEARS: At Lansing, last April 23, hit a 504-foot home run.

MARCOS CASTAÑON: 13-game on-base streak... In MWL, ranks 3rd in games (38), 8th in RBIs (23), 5th in R (25), 4th in H (38), and 8th in HR (5).

KEY STATS: Starters have a 4.02 ERA (8th lowest in MWL)... Relievers have a 4.76 ERA (2nd highest; Lansing has highest at 5.41)... 0-18 when scoring 3 or less... 2-6 in 1-run games.

