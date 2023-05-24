Loons Push Across Four Runs in Tenth, Clip Chiefs 7-4

Peoria, Ill. - The Great Lakes Loons (26-15) needed an extra inning after the Peoria Chiefs (21-20) tacked on the tying run in the bottom of the ninth. In response, Great Lakes rallied for four runs off two hits, an Alex Freeland RBI double, and Taylor Young two-run single to propel to a 7-4 victory on an 86-degree Wednesday night at Dozer Park.

Freeland drove in his 27th RBI of the season, the third most in the Midwest League, and had his first three-hit game of 2023.

With a win and a West Michigan Whitecaps loss, the Loons are now up four games in the Midwest League East Division.

Four of the 11 runs tonight came across in the first. The Loons' offense notched three in the opening frame. Austin Gauthier had a leadoff walk, his first of three on the day, while Alex Freeland singled.

With one out Damon Keith mashed a ball to deep left field, a three-run shot off Peoria starter Tink Hence. Hence's fourth homer permitted in 77 pro-ball innings and Keith's seventh of the season, which brings him in a seven-way tie for the most in the league.

Ronan Kopp, the Great Lakes starter, completed his second four-inning outing of the year. The Chiefs gained two of their three hits off Kopp in the first. Darlin Moquete doubled and was brought it by Aaron McKeithan, his second run driven of the series.

In the middle innings, both sides were held to just one hit. Robbie Peto worked three innings, his first two scoreless needing just 23 pitches. Peoria pulled within one, getting another two-hit one-run inning in the seventh. Thomas Francisco rifled the first pitch he saw down the right field line to plate Jeremy Rivas from first.

Juan Morillo kept the Chiefs off the board in the eighth. Antonio Knowles got the ninth, looking for his second save on his campaign. Down to their final two outs, pinch-hitter Osvaldo Tovalin belted a 1-0 from Knowles to deep right field. The equalizer was Knowles' first homer allowed this season.

The four-run top of the tenth for Great Lakes began with an Austin Gauthier walk. That removed Andrew Marrero, who up to that point allowed two baserunners through two innings.

Peoria's Alfredo Ruiz couldn't hold the Loons, who scored four, three combined for Freeland's double and Young's single, with the fourth coming from a Chris Alleyne double play, where Young scored before Alleyne was tagged.

Aldry Acosta made quick work of the Chiefs in the bottom of the tenth, with the placed runner advancing to third on a flyout and home on a wild pitch. Acosta finished the game with a strikeout.

The series is split at one, with game three tomorrow Wednesday, May 25th, first pitch is at 7:35 p.m. ET from Dozer Park.

