Nelson's Home Run, Strong Pitching Key Dragons 4-1 Win on Wednesday Afternoon

South Bend, Ind. - Mat Nelson hit a two-run home run and four Dayton pitchers combined to allow only five hits as the Dragons defeated the South Bend Cubs 4-1 on Wednesday afternoon. The Dragons and Cubs have split the first two games of the series in South Bend, Indiana.

Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty enjoyed his third straight exceptional start. Petty worked four innings, allowing just two base runners and no runs. He threw 52 pitches including 38 strikes, allowing two hits, no walks, with four strikeouts to lower his earned run average to 0.75 in 12 innings on the year.

Petty left the game with a 2-0 lead after the Dragons got the scoring started in the second inning. Austin Hendrick drilled a double to the fence with one out, went to third on Tyler Callihan's single to left, and a wild pitch brought in Hendrick and moved Callihan to second. Michael Trautwein delivered a two-out, run-scoring single to bring in Callihan and give Dayton a 2-0 lead.

The Dragons added two more runs in the sixth inning. Austin Callahan doubled down the right field line with one out, and Nelson followed with a long home run to left field to make it 4-0. The home run by Nelson was his seventh of the year, moving him into a tie with four other players for the Midwest League lead.

Dragons reliever Jayvien Sandridge followed Petty and worked two innings, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Braxton Roxby replaced Sandridge to begin the seventh and tossed two scoreless frames without allowing a hit. He walked a batter and hit one, but struck out three and got a pick-off to prevent any major problems in the eighth inning. Jake Gozzo pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his second save. Sandridge (2-1) was credited with the win.

The Dragons collected 10 hits in the game. Austin Callahan had two doubles. Trautwein also had two hits. Nelson drove in two runs. His home run was his second his last five games.

Notes: Petty, a first round draft pick in 2021, has allowed just six hits and two walks in his 12 innings with the Dragons, surrendering just one earned run while striking out 13...The Dragons have reached double-figures in hits in two of their last three games.

Up Next: The Dragons (18-23) will meet the Cubs (23-18) in South Bend in the third game of the six-game series on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. Javi Rivera (0-3, 4.85) is scheduled to start for Dayton.

The Dragons will return home to host the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday, May 30 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

