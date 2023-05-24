Gray's Three-Run Tenth Inning Home Run Lifts Wisconsin over Cedar Rapids 4-2 in Ten Innings

Cedar Rapids, IA - With two outs and runners on the corners in the top of the tenth inning, Joe Gary Jr. crushed a home run over the left field wall giving Wisconsin a 4-1 lead one it would hold on to in a 4-2 victory Wednesday Afternoon.

In front of over three thousand fans at Veterans Memorial, Cedar Rapids got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning. With the bases empty, Misael Urbina led off the inning with a solo blast out to left field to give the Kernels the early 1-0 lead.

Cedar Rapids led until the top of the fourth inning when an Eduarqui Fernandez RBI double evened the game at 1-1.

That run was the only run allowed by Kernels' starter Jaylen Nowlin. The left-hander went 5.0 innings for Cedar Rapids and did not get a decision, allowing that run on seven hits with five strikeouts. Meanwhile, his counterpart was just as shrape for Wisconsin. Alexander Cornielle matched his longest out of the season, going 5.1 innings for the Timber Rattlers, allowing a run on two hits with three strikeouts.

After both bullpens picked up where the starters left off, the game remained tied at 1-1 after nine innings.

Niklas Rimmel came on in relief for Cedar Rapids in the top of the tenth inning, and after a strikeout, a walk and a lineout, runners stood on first and third with two outs for Gray Jr. The right-fielder connected on this second home run of the season, a two-out three-run shot to catapult Wisconsin ahead 4-1.

Cedar Rapids got a run back in the bottom of the tenth on a Jeferson Morales RBI single, which did send the tying run to home plate, but the comeback effort fell short as the Timer Rattlers hung on to the 4-2 victory.

Wisconsin (13-27) has now taken the first two games of the series over Cedar Rapids (22-19) after the Timber Rattlers entered the series on a seven-game slide. The Kernels look to get back in the win column tomorrow night in game three of the set and the first of three straight at 6:35 when Kyle Jones gets the start against Wisconsin's Edwin Jimenez.

