Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (11:05 Am Game at South Bend)

Wednesday, May 24, 2023lGame # 41

Four Winds Fieldl South Bend, Ind. l11:05 a.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (17-23) at South Bend Cubs (23-17)

RH Chase Petty (0-0, 1.13) vs. RH Cade Horton (0-0, 10.80)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: South Bend 3, Dayton 2. Ezequiel Pagan hit a tie-breaking home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and Cubs pitching shutout the Dragons over the final four innings to earn a one-run victory. The Dragons finished with just four hits including a solo home run by Tyler Callihan in the top of the fifth. Mat Nelson had two hits including a double plus a walk and scored a run for Dayton. The Dragons trailed 2-0 before they scored two in the fifth to briefly tie the game before Pagan's homer leading off the bottom of the same inning.

Team Notes

Over the last 20 games, Dragons pitchers have posted an ERA of 3.41 (April 30-May 23) to rank second in the MWL. Opponents are batting .207 against the Dragons during those games.

Dragons starting pitchers rank third in the MWL in ERA rankings. The starters have combined for a 3.61 ERA on the year.

Player Notes

Austin Hendrick in May is batting .319 (22 for 69) with one home run, six doubles, six stolen bases.

Michael Trautwein over his last 14 games is batting .302 (13 for 40) with two home runs, two doubles, one triple, and 5 RBI.

Mat Nelson over his last four games is batting .357 (5 for 14) with a home run and two doubles.

Blake Dunn has been hit by a pitch 16 times this season. No other MWL player has been hit more than seven times.

Dragons starting pitchers Julian Aguiar and Jose Acuña rank first and second in the MWL in ERA. Aguiar is first at 1.62 while Acuña is second at 2.51. The duo also rank first and second in WHIP and Opponent's Batting Average.

Two other Dragons starting pitchers have posted excellent ERAs on the year including Hunter Parks (2.84) and Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.13 in just eight innings (two starts).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, May 25 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-3, 4.85) at South Bend RH Manuel Espinoza (1-0. 0.00)

Friday, May 26 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (2-0, 1.62) at South Bend RH Connor Noland (0-1, 2.96)

Saturday, May 27 (4:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuna (2-0, 2.51) at South Bend RH Brandon Birdsell (1-1, 1.26)

Sunday, May 28 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 4.05) at South Bend RH Richard Gallardo (4-3, 3.57)

