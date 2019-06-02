Whitecaps, Captains Washed Out

EASTLAKE, OH - Saturday's scheduled game between the Lake County Captains and the West Michigan Whitecaps at Classic Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Saturday's game is scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 1:30 pm. Both games will last seven innings in total, with a 30-minute break in-between both contests.

The rainout marks the fourth time the Whitecaps have had a game postponed during the 2019 campaign. Whitecaps starter Gio Arriera and Captains starter Thomas Ponticelli - who were originally scheduled to start on Saturday - will start in game one of the getaway day doubleheader on Sunday.

The Whitecaps three-game series against the Lake County Captains concludes with a Sunday doubleheader. Broadcast coverage with former Whitecaps radio voice Dave Skoczen starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:20 pm. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

