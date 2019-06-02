Pitchers' Duel Results in 1-0 Bees Loss to QC

It was all about pitching Saturday night at Community Field. The only fireworks came after the game, as the two teams combined for just six hits and a single unearned run. Quad Cities lengthened their first place advantage with a 1-0 victory.

Starters Luis Alvarado for the Bees and Luis Garcia for the Bandits locked up in a classic pitcher's duel. Alvarado went five and a third. He gave up one hit, but got in trouble in the top of the sixth.

He struck out the first batter of the inning, then hit the next two. He induced what should have been an inning ending ground ball double play to second, but Kevin Arias' throw to first was wild and the run scored.

Of Alvarado's 88 pitches, 55 were strikes. He walked three and struck out nine. Garcia allowed one hit, threw six innings and got the win.

