Chiefs Blow Early Lead, Fall to Wisconsin

June 2, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release





Appleton, WI - Despite scoring five runs early in the game, the Peoria Chiefs fell 8-5 to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in the series finale Sunday. The Chiefs fall to 24-31 on the season, with an off day on Monday they begin a three-game series with the Quad Cities River Bandits Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

The Chiefs got on the board early in the top of the first against Wisconsin starter Freisis Adames. Brandon Riley led off with a double and stole third, his seventh stolen base of the season. With one out, Nolan Gorman blasted a two-run homerun, his 10th of the season to give the Chiefs a 2-0 lead.

The Chiefs continued to build on their lead with a run in the top of the second. With one out, Alexis Wilson doubled and scored on a double from Jhon Torres to put the Chiefs ahead 3-0.

Wisconsin got answered in the bottom of the second against Chiefs starter Diego Cordero. A leadoff walk and double put runners on second and third and with one out LG Castillo hit a single to score the first run for the Timber Rattlers to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Peoria hit their second homerun of the game to increase their lead in the top of the third. Gorman walked with two outs and Leandro Cedeno hit his fourth homerun of the season to increase the Chiefs lead to 5-1.

The Timber Rattlers put another run on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Gabriel Garcia led off with a double, and scored on a one out groundout to cut into the Chiefs lead 5-2.

Wisconsin took their first lead of the series in the bottom of the fifth. The Timber Rattlers batted around their order, sending nine hitters to the plate as they took the lead 6-5.

Wisconsin continued to build their lead in the bottom of the sixth. After a leadoff single, Fabian Blanco issued a bases loaded walk with two outs to extend the Wisconsin lead to 7-5. Franyel Casadilla struck out Antonio Pinero to strand the bases loaded and end the threat in the sixth.

The Timber Rattlers added to their lead in the bottom of the seventh. Brice Turang singled with runners on first and second to score the eighth run for Wisconsin, increasing their lead to 8-5.

Cordero (2-5) took the loss, pitching 4 1/3 innings allowing six runs on eight hits with three walks. Freddy Pacheco pitched 2/3 of an inning walking two and striking out one. Fabian Blanco pitched 2/3 of an inning allowing one run on one hit with three walks and two strikeouts. Casadilla pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits with one strikeout. Cole Aker finished the game pitching one shutout inning while hitting one batter, walking one and striking out one.

The Chiefs are off Monday, but start a three-game series with the Quad Cities River Bandits Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Peoria will start LH Colin Schmid (2-1, 3.00) against Quad Cities RH Jose Bravo (0-0, 1.65). The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:50 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.

