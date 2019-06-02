Severino Added to Lugnuts' Roster, Replacing Injured Lopez
June 2, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, infielder Otto Lopez has been placed on the Injured List retroactive to June 1 and infielder Jesus Severino has been added to the Lugnuts roster from Extended Spring Training.
Lansing's official roster is attached, with 25 active players and 10 players on the Injured List.
