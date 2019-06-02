Snappers Snatch Sunday's Series Finale

June 2, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





BELOIT, WIS. - The Beloit Snappers rattled off five runs in a tiebreaking, sixth-inning rally Sunday at Pohlman Field and picked up a 6-1 victory against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Beloit (20-34) avoided a three-game sweep but still lost the series, 2-1, to Cedar Rapids (28-28).

The Kernels were unable to score in a bases-loaded opportunity within the second and later allowed the Snappers to take a 1-0 lead. Cedar Rapids filled the bases with one out, but a strikeout and a foul popout ended the scoring threat. In the bottom of the second, JJ Schwarz hit a solo home run that put Beloit in front.

Gilberto Celestino launched the Kernels into a 1-1 tie during the third inning. He lifted a solo home run to straightaway center field for his third blast of the season.

The sixth inning started with another quality scoring chance for Cedar Rapids, and it ended with Beloit ahead by a 6-1 margin. Chris Williams reached third base on a leadoff double coupled with an error before the next three batters were retired in order. John Jones, Logan Farrar, Joseph Pena, and Lester Madden all received credit for RBI singles in a five-run rally.

Snappers reliever Michael Danielak (2-0) earned the win while Kernels starter Andrew Cabezas (1-5) was charged with the loss. Danielak registered three strikeouts and allowed just two hits over two shutout innings. Cabezas gave up five runs over five-plus innings pitched in a losing decision.

Cedar Rapids will be idle Monday before starting a three-game road series with the Clinton LumberKings at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The probable pitchers are Kernels right-hander Kai Wei Teng (0-0, -.--) and LumberKings right-hander George Soriano (0-4, 5.93), and broadcast coverage with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will be available on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY and also online at www.kmryradio.com and www.kernels.com.

