Cubs Comeback Bid Cut Short as Dragons Take Finale 4-2

Dayton, OH: The South Bend Cubs will head home with a missed opportunity at a series win over the Dayton Dragons. In the rubber match on Sunday between the Eastern Division foes, Dayton's big four-run 4th inning was enough to beat the Cubs and take the series two games out of three.

In the 4-2 final, South Bend left 11 men on base and went just 1/12 with runners in scoring position. After scoring first for the third straight day with a RBI sac fly from Christopher Morel in the 4th inning, Dayton rallied back against starter Cam Sanders in their half of the 4th.

Through three innings, Sanders was looking locked in with five strikeouts and a lot of soft contact from the Dayton lineup. In the 4th, an RBI double from Morgan Loftstrom scored two to put the Dragons up 2-1. Then on the dagger, Miguel Hernandez hit his first home run of the season with the wind blowing out to go up 4-1.

Sanders exited after 3.1 innings of work and gave way to right hander Zach Mort out of the bullpen. Mort did his job and kept the game where it was with 2.2 scoreless innings. After Mort, Sean Barry added two shutout frames of his own and struck out a season high four batters.

In the 8th, South Bend loaded the bases for their best chance of the day. After Morel hit a line drive single into left to push Jonathan Sierra and Rafelin Lorenzo up 90-feet, Gustavo Polanco hit a high fly ball into center field for another sac fly. The Polanco RBI cut the Dayton lead to 4-2.

South Bend could not capitalize with the tying run on base and were then down to their final three outs. In the 9th, the Cubs again brought the tying run to the plate after an Andy Weber double. With the clean-up man Sierra up, he struck out swinging against Dayton closer Connor Bennett to end the game.

With the loss, the Cubs drop the series and see their record fall to 30-25 on the year. After an off-day tomorrow, the Cubs will get some home cooking and open a three game series at Four Winds Field against the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Tuesday night at 7:05.

