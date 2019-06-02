KKKKKKKolek, Loons Sweep TinCaps

June 2, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release





FORT WAYNE, IN - With a 7-4 victory on Sunday afternoon, the Great Lakes Loons ride into Monday's league-wide off-day with their third win streak of five games or more this season. Loons starter Stephen Kolek had a career performance throwing six innings with a career-high seven strikeouts.

Kolek (W, 3-3) allowed zero earned runs (three unearned) as he threw 86 pitches (60 strikes) en route to the best start of his pro career. The former Texas A&M Aggie allowed just five baserunners all afternoon.

On the other side of the ball, the Loons (35-19) offense continued to perform at a high level. Great Lakes scored seven runs or more for the fifth consecutive game and on Sunday it was a total team effort. All nine starters reached base at least once and eight of nine tallied a hit.

The biggest highlight came in the eighth inning with the Loons leading 5-4 and Luke Heyer at the plate. Heyer drilled his sixth home run of the year to relieve some pressure off the Loons bullpen the rest of the way.

TinCaps starter Efrain Contreras (L, 3-2) took the loss after conceding four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks. Loons reliever Brett de Geus (S, 3) recorded the save with a quick ninth inning.

Great Lakes leaves Fort Wayne with Lake County and Bowling Green playing in games still in progress on Sunday, but the lead atop the division is currently at 1.5 games (3.0 for the final playoff spot) with 13 games left.

After the Loons' day off on Monday, they return home to begin a seven-game homestand at Dow Diamond on Tuesday. The team not only has a chance to clinch a playoff berth while they're home, but they're also chasing the record books. A 10-3 finish for the Loons would grant them the best record for any half of baseball in franchise history. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 7:05 p.m. EDT against the Lansing Lugnuts (Blue Jays).

UPCOMING HOMESTAND

June 4: Bark in the Park

June 5: School Kids Day

June 6: STEM Night

June 7: Parks & Rec Night feat. appearance by Jim O'Heir (Jerry Gergich)

June 8: Breast Cancer Awareness Day feat. Pink Out the Park

June 9: Lou E's Kids Club Takeover feat. Mascot Madness; Pregame Youth Clinic

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007.

Midwest League Stories from June 2, 2019

