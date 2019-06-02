Dragons Notes for Sunday

Sunday, June 2, 2019 l Game # 57

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 2:08 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

South Bend Cubs (30-24) at Dayton Dragons (17-39)

RH Cam Sanders (3-2, 2.09) vs. LH Connor Curlis (1-1, 2.79)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the last game of a three-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: South Bend 2, Dayton 1. In a game that featured three solo home runs accounting for all the scoring, South Bend broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth and held off a Dragons comeback effort. Michael Siani hit a home run in the fourth for the Dragons that tied the game at 1-1, but the Dragons had only one other hit on the night, an eighth inning single by Juan Martinez.

Team Notes

Dragons pitchers have walked only 11 batters in 45 innings over five games on the current home stand, an average of 2.2 per game.

Dragons pitchers have allowed just 10 runs in four games on the current home stand, excluding Thursday's game when they allowed nine.

Dragons relievers have improved since May 1, posting an ERA of 3.59 (123 IP, 49 ER) and lowering their season ERA from 5.70 to 4.68. Dragons starting pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.20 on the year.

Individual Notes

Morgan Lofstrom over his last seven games is batting .450 (9 for 20), 1 HR, 5 RBI.

Pabel Manzanero is batting .365 (19 for 52) over his last 14 games.

Michael Siani over his last seven games is 8 for 24 (.333) with two home runs, two doubles, one triple, and three singles.

Reliever Matt Pidich over his last five games: 10 IP, 0 ER, 6 H, 5 BB, 9 SO.

Monday, June 3: Do Not Play

Tuesday, June 4 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (1-3, 5.93) at West Michigan TBA

Wednesday, June 5 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-5, 5.88) at West Michigan TBA

Thursday, June 6 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Marinan (2-6, 5.13) at West Michigan TBA

In response to the widespread damage caused by the weather emergency on the night of May 27th, the Dayton Dragons will be accepting non-perishable food items at Fifth Third Field for all six games on the current home stand. Cash donations will also be accepted. All non-perishable food items collected at Fifth Third Field through June 2 will be donated to the Foodbank, Inc. Additionally, the Dragons will conduct a "pass the bucket" at each game during this home stand for fans wishing to donate money. All proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross, Dayton Chapter. All fans with tickets to any of the six games on the current home stand (May 28-June 2) who are unable to attend the game due to issues related to the weather damage may exchange their ticket to any future Dragons game in 2019 (based on availability).

