Hansen, Pena Keep Streaks Alive, Bandits Fall 2-1

June 2, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release





Burlington, IA - For the second straight game, the Quad Cities River Bandits limited the Burlington Bees to just two hits, however it was the Bees who used two unearned runs in the seventh inning to beat the Bandits 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. Bandits starting pitcher Austin Hansen worked 6.0 scoreless innings to extend his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 33.2 innings, a modern River Bandits record.

The River Bandits (35-18) struck first, plating an unearned run of their own in the third inning. Carlos Machado reached on an error and was quickly joined on the bases by Ross Adolph and Austin Dennis who were walked and hit by a pitch respectively. With the bases loaded, Jeremy Pena hit a fly ball to the wall in left field that scored Machado and gave the Bandits a 1-0 advantage.

That lead lasted until the seventh inning thanks to the work of Hansen. The right-hander allowed just two hits in the game and struck out six. He worked out of a jam in his final inning when Burlington (31-25) put runners on second and third with no outs for the middle of the order. A strikeout, shallow fly ball to center and fly ball to left helped him escape unharmed and keep the streak intact.

Julio Robaina took over out of the bullpen in the seventh to make his full-season debut. He retired the first two hitters of the frame, but then walked three straight to load the bases. The southpaw induced a chopper to short from Jordyn Adams that looked like it might end the inning, but Pena's throw pulled David Hensley off the bag at first and tied the game. A wild pitch to the next batter allowed Tim Millard to score the decisive run. Robaina struck out four in his 2.0 innings on the hill.

Machado was responsible for two of the Bandits four hits. Pena extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a leadoff base hit in the top of the ninth.

The River Bandits will enjoy an off day on Monday before returning home to host the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. The Bandits are offering free admission to all fans for the game. RHP Jose Bravo (0-0, 1.65) will work on the mound for the River Bandits against Peoria LHP Colin Schmid (2-1, 3.00).

All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.