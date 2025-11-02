WHAT a PASS and Petar Musa FINISHES for FC Dallas!!
Published on November 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas YouTube Video
Check out the FC Dallas Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from November 1, 2025
- Kristijan Kahlina Saves Charlotte FC's Season with PK Save - Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC Eliminated from 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with 3-0 Loss against Philadelphia Union - Chicago Fire FC
- Philadelphia Union advance to the Conference Semifinals after securing Round One series victory - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Are Moving On - Philadelphia Union
- Charlotte Wins 7-6 on Penalties - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Look to Secure Advancement in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs in Game 2 against Columbus Crew - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- Win World Cup Tickets at the FIFA World Cup 2026© Draw Watch Party Hosted at Toyota Stadium
- FC Dallas and Toyota Extend Long-Standing Partnership at Toyota Stadium
- FC Dallas Falls 3-0 to Vancouver in Game 1 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series
- Osaze Urhoghide and Eric Quill Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following Crucial Road Win in Vancouver on Decision Day
- FC Dallas' Kickoff Times Set for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC