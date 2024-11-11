Wenatchee Wild Acquire 2005-Born Forward Rios in Trade with Tri-City

November 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring 2005-born forward Shaun Rios from the Americans in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.

A native of San Jose, California, Rios is in his first season of WHL competition, playing nine games for the Americans and notching three goals. He was selected by Tri-City in the first round of the 2020 U.S. Priority Draft and enjoyed an extensive career at Shattuck-St. Mary's School in Faribault, Minnesota, playing three years for the Sabres. Two of those years were spent on the school's prep roster, where he registered 142 points over 111 games and helped the team reach the USA Hockey national tournament in the spring of 2023 and 2024.

The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Shaun Rios to the Wild family.

