Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Win Second Straight in Wenatchee

November 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks broke out of their slump last week and continued their winning ways with a commanding 6-3 victory over the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday. A potent mix of special teams success and standout performances drove the Hawks' second consecutive win, giving them momentum as they return home to host the Calgary Hitmen and Red Deer Rebels this week at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Hot Hawks:

Captain Kyle Chyzowski recorded his second four-point game of the season with two goals and two assists, clinching his 150th WHL career point in the process with a brilliant shorthanded tally.

Forward Josh Zakreski contributed three points (2G, 1A) in Wenatchee for his third multi-point game of the 2024-25 campaign.

Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth added a goal and an assist against the Wild

Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták recorded 37 saves on Saturday night, tallying his first career point and earning the win.

Play of the Week:

This week's honor goes to Josh Zakreski's diving setup for Kyle Chyzowski's shorthanded breakaway goal, marking Chyzowski's 150th WHL point. Zakreski's quick thinking and persistence led to a solo break for Chyzowski, who dazzled with a slick backhand finish to cap a fantastic team play.

Weekly Rewind:

Portland 6 at Wenatchee 3 (Saturday):

Special teams powered the Winterhawks to victory as they converted on two power-play chances and notched a shorthanded goal. Zakreski's power-play strike and Jugnauth's coast-to-coast tally set the tone early. Chyzowski and McDonough extended the lead in the second, while Chyzowski's shorthanded goal in the third sealed it. Diego Buttazzoni added an empty-netter to close out the game.

The Week Ahead:

The Winterhawks return home this week for two matchups at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. First, they face off against the Calgary Hitmen on Wednesday, November 13, at 7:00 p.m., looking to build on their recent momentum in front of the home crows. Then, on Friday, November 15, they take on the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00 p.m. for Hawks Fight Hunger Night, where fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to support the local community. With the team energized from their back-to-back wins, they'll aim to keep the streak alive in these pivotal games on home ice.

-

Western Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2024

