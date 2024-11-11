Pats Acquire Pantelakis from Kamloops for Pair of Picks

Forward Zach Pantelakis

(Regina Pats, Credit: Brian Johnson) Forward Zach Pantelakis(Regina Pats, Credit: Brian Johnson)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club have acquired 2007-born forward Zach Pantelakis from the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2027 and a fifth-round pick in 2028.

"We are pleased to add Zach to our hockey club and to our young group of talented, young players," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "Zach skates very well, and brings a good skill set to our team."

Pantelakis, 17, has tallied four points (1G-3A) in 15 games with the Blazers this season. The North Vancouver, B.C., product recorded six points (3G-3A) in 48 games as a 16-year-old with the Blazers in 2023-24. The 5-foot-11, 168 lb. left-shot forward played for the Delta Hockey Academy U18 Prep club in 2022-23, picking up 18 points (6G-12A) in 28 games. Pantelakis was drafted by the Blazers in the fifth-round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

