Americans trade Shaun Rios to Wenatchee

November 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release









Shaun Rios with the Tri-City Americans

(Tri-City Americans) Shaun Rios with the Tri-City Americans(Tri-City Americans)

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today the team has traded 2005-born forward Shaun Rios to the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for a conditional 2028 seventh-round pick.

"This trade will allow Shaun an opportunity to get more ice time in his 19-year-old season," said Tory. "We would like to thank Shaun for his contributions to our club and wish him all the best moving forward with his hockey career."

Rios, from San Jose, California, was drafted 2nd overall in the 2020 U.S. Priority Draft by the Americans and signed with the team during the first weekend of the 2024-25 season. In nine games he recorded three goals.

The Americans are back in action Monday night when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen to the Toyota Center for a 7:05 game.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.