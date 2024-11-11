Kamloops Blazers Acquire Two Draft Picks for Pantelakis
November 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kamloops Blazers News Release
Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have sent 2007-born forward Zach Pantelakis to the Regina Pats in exchange for two WHL Prospects Draft picks, a 5th round pick in 2027 and a 5th round pick in 2028.
Pantelakis tallied four goals and six assists for 10 points in 63 career games with the Blazers over the past two seasons.
The Blazers roster now sits at 25 players including 15 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.
